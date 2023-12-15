Will Ryan Johnson Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 15?
When the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Ryan Johnson score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Johnson has no points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 72 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:16
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|7:53
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|25:01
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Away
|L 3-2
Sabres vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
