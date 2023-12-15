Saint Francis (PA) vs. Mount St. Mary's December 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-6) will play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at DeGol Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on NEC Front Row.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Saint Francis (PA) vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Saint Francis (PA) Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch
- Cam Gregory: 12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Eli Wilborn: 7.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Bobby Rosenberger III: 7.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aaron Talbert: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gestin Liberis: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch
- Dakota Leffew: 17.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deshayne Montgomery: 12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Dallas Hobbs: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dola Adebayo: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jedy Cordilia: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Saint Francis (PA) vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison
|Saint Francis (PA) Rank
|Saint Francis (PA) AVG
|Mount St. Mary's AVG
|Mount St. Mary's Rank
|341st
|64.4
|Points Scored
|71.8
|249th
|175th
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|70.0
|158th
|298th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|35.4
|234th
|126th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|116th
|335th
|5.2
|3pt Made
|5.8
|309th
|315th
|11.1
|Assists
|13.9
|162nd
|279th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|14.9
|348th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.