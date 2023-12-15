The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-6) will play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-6) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at DeGol Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on NEC Front Row.

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

Cam Gregory: 12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Eli Wilborn: 7.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Bobby Rosenberger III: 7.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Aaron Talbert: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Gestin Liberis: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Mount St. Mary's Players to Watch

Dakota Leffew: 17.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Deshayne Montgomery: 12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Dallas Hobbs: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Dola Adebayo: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Jedy Cordilia: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Mount St. Mary's Stat Comparison

Saint Francis (PA) Rank Saint Francis (PA) AVG Mount St. Mary's AVG Mount St. Mary's Rank 341st 64.4 Points Scored 71.8 249th 175th 70.5 Points Allowed 70.0 158th 298th 33.6 Rebounds 35.4 234th 126th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 9.9 116th 335th 5.2 3pt Made 5.8 309th 315th 11.1 Assists 13.9 162nd 279th 13.1 Turnovers 14.9 348th

