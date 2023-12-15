Will Samuel Bolduc Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 15?
When the New York Islanders take on the Boston Bruins on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, will Samuel Bolduc light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Samuel Bolduc score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bolduc stats and insights
- Bolduc is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Bolduc has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 67 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bolduc recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:46
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:03
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|16:49
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Away
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.