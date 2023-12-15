For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Sebastian Aho a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

Aho is yet to score through 20 games this season.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 67 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:51 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 1:28 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:19 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:10 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:43 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:19 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:01 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:10 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:31 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 12:46 Home L 4-2

Islanders vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

