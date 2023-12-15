When the New York Islanders take on the Boston Bruins on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, will Simon Holmstrom score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Holmstrom stats and insights

In eight of 27 games this season, Holmstrom has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Bruins this season in one game (two shots).

Holmstrom has no points on the power play.

Holmstrom's shooting percentage is 29.6%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 67 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Holmstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 12:15 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:29 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 12:05 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 14:19 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:03 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 8:36 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:40 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:26 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.