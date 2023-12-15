Take a look at the injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (3-20), which currently has only one player listed, as the Spurs prepare for their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) at Frost Bank Center on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Lakers will seek another victory over the Spurs following a 122-119 win in their matchup on Wednesday. Anthony Davis led the way with a team-leading 37 points in the win for the Lakers, while Victor Wembanyama scored 30 points in the loss for the Spurs.

Spurs vs Lakers Additional Info

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Charles Bassey C Out For Season Knee 3.3 4.0 1.1

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 6.0 1.0 3.0 LeBron James SF Questionable Calf 25.1 7.6 6.7 Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Questionable Back 3.3 0.5 0.8

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA

TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA

