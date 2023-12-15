The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) and the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) are slated to play on Friday at Frost Bank Center, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Keldon Johnson is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Lakers

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, SportsNet LA

Spurs' Last Game

The Lakers knocked off the Spurs, 122-119, on Wednesday. Anthony Davis poured in a team-high 37 points for the Lakers, and Victor Wembanyama had 30 for the Spurs.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 30 13 2 3 6 4 Keldon Johnson 28 5 8 0 0 4 Malaki Branham 19 3 0 1 0 2

Lakers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 37 10 1 4 0 2 Taurean Prince 17 5 5 2 1 4 Austin Reaves 15 4 8 1 0 3

Spurs vs Lakers Additional Info

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama's numbers for the season are 19.3 points, 2.5 assists and 10.7 boards per game.

Johnson posts 17.2 points, 6.4 boards and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Zach Collins' numbers on the season are 13 points, 6 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 28.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jeremy Sochan's numbers for the season are 10.6 points, 4.1 assists and 5.3 boards per contest.

Devin Vassell's numbers for the season are 17.6 points, 3.4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.7% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis' averages for the season are 24.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists, making 54.5% of his shots from the field.

LeBron James adds 25.1 points per game, plus 7.6 boards and 6.7 assists.

The Lakers get 16.1 points per game from D'Angelo Russell, plus 3.2 boards and 6.7 assists.

Austin Reaves' averages for the season are 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists, making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Taurean Prince averages 9.2 points, 2.6 boards and 1.7 assists, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis LAL 26.2 13.2 2.5 1.3 1.9 0.3 Victor Wembanyama SA 17.4 11.1 2.5 1.5 3.1 1 Keldon Johnson SA 18.3 6.8 4.1 1.1 0.3 2.1 LeBron James LAL 22.2 6 6.2 1.3 0.6 2.1 D'Angelo Russell LAL 13.8 2.8 6.6 1.3 0.3 1.8 Devin Vassell SA 16 2.9 2.6 0.9 0.1 2.3

