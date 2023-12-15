The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Tage Thompson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Thompson stats and insights

  • In six of 21 games this season, Thompson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
  • He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 72 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Thompson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:20 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:42 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 24:05 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:51 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:41 Home L 5-3
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:38 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:16 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:02 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:57 Away W 6-4

Sabres vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

