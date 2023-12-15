Will Tage Thompson Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 15?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is set for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Tage Thompson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Thompson stats and insights
- In six of 21 games this season, Thompson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 72 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Thompson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|24:05
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|19:51
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:41
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|5:38
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|21:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|20:02
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|21:57
|Away
|W 6-4
Sabres vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
