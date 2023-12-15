Tage Thompson and the Buffalo Sabres will meet the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. Prop bets for Thompson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tage Thompson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thompson Season Stats Insights

Thompson's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:43 per game on the ice, is -6.

Thompson has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Thompson has registered a point in a game 11 times this year over 21 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In seven of 21 games this year, Thompson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Thompson has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Thompson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thompson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 72 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +29 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 21 Games 2 15 Points 3 7 Goals 3 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.