Will Tomas Hertl Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 15?
On Friday at 9:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks square off with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Tomas Hertl going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Hertl stats and insights
- Hertl has scored in six of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.
- He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Hertl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:40
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|28:46
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|2
|0
|20:49
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|3
|3
|0
|22:59
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:37
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|19:09
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:08
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|20:12
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|22:41
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|21:25
|Away
|L 7-1
Sharks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
