On Friday at 9:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks square off with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Tomas Hertl going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hertl stats and insights

  • Hertl has scored in six of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.
  • He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:40 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 28:46 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 2 0 20:49 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 3 3 0 22:59 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:37 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:09 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:08 Away L 3-0
11/25/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 20:12 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 22:41 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:25 Away L 7-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.