On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Tyson Jost going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Jost stats and insights

In two of 25 games this season, Jost has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

Jost has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 72 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Jost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:50 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:03 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:30 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:12 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:03 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 8:24 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:12 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 5:21 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:19 Away L 7-2

Sabres vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

