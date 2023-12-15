Will Tyson Jost Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 15?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Tyson Jost going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jost stats and insights
- In two of 25 games this season, Jost has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Jost has no points on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 72 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jost recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|8:24
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:12
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|5:21
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|L 7-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.