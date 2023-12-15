Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Washington County, Wisconsin has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Washington County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitefish Bay High School at West Bend East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: West Bend, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ozaukee High School at Living Word Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Jackson, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
