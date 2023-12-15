Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Waupaca County, Wisconsin. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Waupaca County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marion High School at Elcho High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15

5:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Elcho, WI

Elcho, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Marion High School at Elcho High School