Will Zachary Benson Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 15?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Zachary Benson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Benson stats and insights
- In three of 20 games this season, Benson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Benson has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 72 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Benson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|15:36
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 7-2
Sabres vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
