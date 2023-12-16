When the Buffalo Sabres play the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Alex Tuch find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Tuch stats and insights

Tuch has scored in seven of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

On the power play, Tuch has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 86 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Tuch recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 18:47 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 5-1 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:20 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 21:51 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:00 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 25:01 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:56 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:18 Away W 3-2

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

