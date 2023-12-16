Will Alex Tuch Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 16?
When the Buffalo Sabres play the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Alex Tuch find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Tuch stats and insights
- Tuch has scored in seven of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
- On the power play, Tuch has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 86 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Tuch recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|18:47
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|22:20
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|21:51
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|17:00
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|25:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:56
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:18
|Away
|W 3-2
Sabres vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
