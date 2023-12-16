The Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch among them, play the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Looking to bet on Tuch's props versus the Coyotes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alex Tuch vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Tuch Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Tuch has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 17:20 on the ice per game.

In seven of 24 games this year Tuch has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 13 of 24 games this year, Tuch has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Tuch has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

Tuch's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tuch going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Tuch Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 24 Games 2 19 Points 3 9 Goals 0 10 Assists 3

