Will Alexander Romanov Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 16?
In the upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Alexander Romanov to find the back of the net for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Romanov stats and insights
- In two of 29 games this season, Romanov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Romanov has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Romanov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|22:49
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:45
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:24
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|25:59
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|24:41
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|25:44
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|24:30
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|23:43
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
Islanders vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
