Can we count on American to lock up a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How American ranks

Record Patriot League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 308

American's best wins

American, in its best win of the season, defeated the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 68-65 on November 22. In the victory over Mount St. Mary's, Lorenzo Donadio posted a team-leading 22 points. Geoff Sprouse added 11 points.

Next best wins

87-73 at home over NJIT (No. 323/RPI) on November 16

77-69 on the road over VMI (No. 358/RPI) on December 9

78-58 at home over Siena (No. 362/RPI) on November 13

American's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

American has the luxury of facing the 15th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.

The Eagles have 20 games remaining this year, including 17 versus teams with worse records, and three against teams with records over .500.

American has 20 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

American's next game

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. American Eagles

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. American Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

