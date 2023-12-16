Can we count on Anders Lee scoring a goal when the New York Islanders take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Lee stats and insights

  • In six of 29 games this season, Lee has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 98 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Lee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:36 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:17 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 2 2 0 14:21 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:46 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:48 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:27 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:24 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:19 Home L 1-0 SO

Islanders vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

