The New York Islanders, including Anders Lee, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. Looking to bet on Lee's props? Here is some information to help you.

Anders Lee vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Lee Season Stats Insights

Lee has averaged 15:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Lee has scored a goal in six of 29 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Lee has a point in nine of 29 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Lee has an assist in three of 29 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Lee has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 24.4% chance of Lee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lee Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 98 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 29 Games 3 10 Points 1 7 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

