Will Andrew Mangiapane Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 16?
When the Calgary Flames play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Andrew Mangiapane light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Mangiapane stats and insights
- Mangiapane has scored in five of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Mangiapane recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Away
|L 3-1
Flames vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
