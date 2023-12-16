Andrew Mangiapane and the Calgary Flames will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Considering a bet on Mangiapane in the Flames-Lightning game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

Mangiapane's plus-minus this season, in 15:13 per game on the ice, is 0.

Mangiapane has scored a goal in five of 29 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 12 of 29 games this season, Mangiapane has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Mangiapane has an assist in eight of 29 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Mangiapane's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Mangiapane has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 29 Games 2 15 Points 1 6 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.