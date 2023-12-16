The oddsmakers think the Cure Bowl between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Miami (OH) RedHawks will be a relatively close one, with the Mountaineers favored by 6.5 points. FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) matchup.

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Miami (OH) Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-6.5) 44.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-6.5) 44.5 -260 +210 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 16 Odds

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Appalachian State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 6.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Miami (OH) has put together a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, the RedHawks have an ATS record of 3-1.

Appalachian State & Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds

Miami (OH) To Win the MAC +225 Bet $100 to win $225

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.