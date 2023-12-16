Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. There are prop bets for Matthews available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Auston Matthews vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

SportsNet PT and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

1.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Matthews Season Stats Insights

Matthews' plus-minus rating this season, in 21:36 per game on the ice, is +4.

In 12 of 27 games this season, Matthews has scored a goal, with eight of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Matthews has a point in 16 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points 12 times.

Matthews has had an assist in a game 10 times this year over 27 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Matthews goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 52.6% chance of Matthews having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Matthews Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +9.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 27 Games 4 35 Points 5 23 Goals 1 12 Assists 4

