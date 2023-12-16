Blake Coleman will be among those in action Saturday when his Calgary Flames meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Saddledome. Prop bets for Coleman in that upcoming Flames-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Blake Coleman vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Coleman Season Stats Insights

Coleman's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:57 per game on the ice, is +7.

In nine of 30 games this season, Coleman has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 16 of 30 games this season, Coleman has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 30 games this season, Coleman has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Coleman's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Coleman has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Coleman Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 30 Games 2 20 Points 1 9 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

