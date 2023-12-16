Should you wager on Bo Horvat to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Horvat stats and insights

  • In nine of 28 games this season, Horvat has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus five assists.
  • He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 12.6% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have given up 98 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Bruins 3 1 2 20:26 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:33 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 18:23 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 18:25 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 21:06 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:41 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 21:15 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:55 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:38 Home L 1-0 SO

Islanders vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

