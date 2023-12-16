Will Bo Horvat Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 16?
Should you wager on Bo Horvat to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Horvat stats and insights
- In nine of 28 games this season, Horvat has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus five assists.
- He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 12.6% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 98 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Horvat recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|3
|1
|2
|20:26
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|17:33
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|18:23
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|2
|1
|18:25
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|21:06
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|17:41
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|21:15
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|18:55
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:38
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
Islanders vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
