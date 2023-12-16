Should you wager on Bo Horvat to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Horvat stats and insights

In nine of 28 games this season, Horvat has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.

On the power play he has four goals, plus five assists.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 12.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 98 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Bruins 3 1 2 20:26 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:33 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 18:23 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 18:25 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 21:06 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:41 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 21:15 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:55 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:38 Home L 1-0 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+

MSGSN2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.