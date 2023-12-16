The New York Islanders, including Bo Horvat, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Montreal Canadiens. Prop bets for Horvat are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Bo Horvat vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Horvat Season Stats Insights

Horvat has averaged 18:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Horvat has scored a goal in a game nine times this season over 28 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Horvat has a point in 19 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 14 of 28 games this year, Horvat has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Horvat's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Horvat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Horvat Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-22).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 28 Games 4 29 Points 2 11 Goals 2 18 Assists 0

