The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Bobby Brink find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Brink stats and insights

  • Brink has scored in four of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Brink averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Brink recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 12:19 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:45 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 12:10 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:07 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:48 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:51 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 4-1
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:54 Away L 3-2

Flyers vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

