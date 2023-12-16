Will Bobby Brink Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 16?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Bobby Brink find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Brink stats and insights
- Brink has scored in four of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Brink averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Brink recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|12:19
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|12:10
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:51
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|12:54
|Away
|L 3-2
Flyers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
