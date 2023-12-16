On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Bobby McMann going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Bobby McMann score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

McMann stats and insights

  • McMann is yet to score through six games this season.
  • In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • McMann has zero points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

McMann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 8:23 Home L 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:03 Away W 7-3
11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 5:44 Home W 4-3 SO
11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:13 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:58 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 9:49 Home W 5-2

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

