The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brett Kulak light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brett Kulak score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kulak stats and insights

Kulak has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

Kulak has zero points on the power play.

Kulak averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 76 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kulak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:04 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:52 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:10 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:58 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:05 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.