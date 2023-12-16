The New York Islanders, with Brock Nelson, are in action Saturday versus the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Nelson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Brock Nelson vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Nelson has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 17:43 on the ice per game.

In Nelson's 29 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 15 of 29 games this year, Nelson has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Nelson has an assist in 10 of 29 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Nelson's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Nelson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nelson Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 98 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-22).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 29 Games 3 24 Points 4 12 Goals 3 12 Assists 1

