Brook Lopez plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates face the Detroit Pistons at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on December 13, Lopez put up six points and six blocks in a 140-126 win against the Pacers.

In this piece we'll examine Lopez's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.2 17.2 Rebounds 5.5 4.9 4.9 Assists -- 1.5 2.2 PRA -- 19.6 24.3 PR -- 18.1 22.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.1



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Pistons

Lopez is responsible for attempting 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.7 per game.

Lopez is averaging 5.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Lopez's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 103.0 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 104.8 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Pistons are the 23rd-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 119.4 points per contest.

The Pistons are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.4 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pistons are ranked 13th in the league, conceding 25.6 per game.

The Pistons are the fourth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brook Lopez vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 26 14 6 0 4 4 0

