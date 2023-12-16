2024 NCAA Bracketology: Bryant March Madness Resume | December 18
Will Bryant be one of the teams to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Bryant's full tournament resume.
How Bryant ranks
|Record
|America East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|222
Bryant's best wins
On November 18, Bryant claimed its signature win of the season, a 61-52 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls, who rank No. 15 in the AP's Top 25. The leading point-getter against Florida Atlantic was Sherif Kenney, who put up 19 points with 11 rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 101-93 over Towson (No. 228/RPI) on December 16
- 67-61 at home over Howard (No. 254/RPI) on November 20
- 69-66 on the road over Brown (No. 300/RPI) on December 1
- 67-51 on the road over Siena (No. 362/RPI) on December 6
Bryant's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Bryant is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Bryant faces the 243rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Bulldogs' upcoming schedule includes four games against teams with worse records and 14 games against teams with records north of .500.
- Bryant's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Bryant's next game
- Matchup: Bryant Bulldogs vs. Drexel Dragons
- Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 11:00 AM ET
- Location: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
