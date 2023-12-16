Will Bryant be one of the teams to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Bryant's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Bryant's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Bryant ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 222

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bryant's best wins

On November 18, Bryant claimed its signature win of the season, a 61-52 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls, who rank No. 15 in the AP's Top 25. The leading point-getter against Florida Atlantic was Sherif Kenney, who put up 19 points with 11 rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

101-93 over Towson (No. 228/RPI) on December 16

67-61 at home over Howard (No. 254/RPI) on November 20

69-66 on the road over Brown (No. 300/RPI) on December 1

67-51 on the road over Siena (No. 362/RPI) on December 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bryant's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Bryant is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Bryant faces the 243rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs' upcoming schedule includes four games against teams with worse records and 14 games against teams with records north of .500.

Bryant's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Bryant's next game

Matchup: Bryant Bulldogs vs. Drexel Dragons

Bryant Bulldogs vs. Drexel Dragons Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, December 22 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Bryant games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.