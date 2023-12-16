Saturday's game between the Towson Tigers (5-5) and the Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) at UBS Arena has a projected final score of 69-64 based on our computer prediction, with Towson securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Bryant vs. Towson Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Elmont, New York

Elmont, New York Venue: UBS Arena

Bryant vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 69, Bryant 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Bryant vs. Towson

Computer Predicted Spread: Towson (-5.5)

Towson (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 133.1

Bryant has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Towson is 4-6-0. The Bulldogs are 3-6-0 and the Tigers are 2-8-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bryant Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game (scoring 75.8 points per game to rank 161st in college basketball while allowing 73.0 per outing to rank 232nd in college basketball) and have a +34 scoring differential overall.

Bryant ranks 115th in the country at 38.1 rebounds per game. That's 6.3 fewer than the 44.4 its opponents average.

Bryant knocks down 1.8 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.3 (46th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5.

The Bulldogs' 89.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 282nd in college basketball, and the 86.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 90th in college basketball.

Bryant forces 12.3 turnovers per game (167th in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (175th in college basketball play).

Towson Performance Insights

The Tigers are being outscored by 2.3 points per game, with a -23 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.7 points per game (352nd in college basketball), and give up 65.0 per outing (52nd in college basketball).

Towson prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 9.7 boards. It collects 39.0 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.3.

Towson knocks down 5.4 three-pointers per game (327th in college basketball) while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc (249th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 6.7 per game at 35.1%.

Towson has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 11.7 per game (168th in college basketball) while forcing 9.4 (344th in college basketball).

