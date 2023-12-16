The Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Towson Tigers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Bryant vs. Towson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York TV: FloHoops

Bryant Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.

Bryant is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Tigers are the 85th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 120th.

The Bulldogs put up 75.8 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 65.0 the Tigers allow.

Bryant is 5-3 when scoring more than 65.0 points.

Towson Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 40.7% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Towson is 5-1 when it shoots better than 38.0% from the field.

The Tigers are the 85th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 317th.

The Tigers put up an average of 62.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 73.0 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Towson has a 5-5 record when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.

Bryant Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Bryant has fared better in home games this season, putting up 93.5 points per game, compared to 67.0 per game in road games.

The Bulldogs surrender 68.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 75.1 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Bryant has played better when playing at home this season, draining 12.8 treys per game with a 42.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Towson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Towson scored 9.2 more points per game at home (77.1) than on the road (67.9).

In 2022-23, the Tigers conceded 1.6 fewer points per game at home (65.3) than on the road (66.9).

At home, Towson knocked down 8.7 trifectas per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.9). Towson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.1%) than away (34.4%).

Bryant Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/6/2023 @ Siena W 67-51 MVP Arena 12/9/2023 @ Stony Brook L 86-75 Island Federal Credit Union Arena 12/12/2023 @ Cincinnati L 85-53 Fifth Third Arena 12/16/2023 Towson - UBS Arena 12/22/2023 Drexel - Chace Athletic Center 12/31/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Towson Upcoming Schedule