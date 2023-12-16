The Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Towson Tigers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Bryant vs. Towson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
  • TV: FloHoops

Bryant Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
  • Bryant is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 85th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 120th.
  • The Bulldogs put up 75.8 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 65.0 the Tigers allow.
  • Bryant is 5-3 when scoring more than 65.0 points.

Towson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers have shot at a 40.7% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • Towson is 5-1 when it shoots better than 38.0% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 85th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 317th.
  • The Tigers put up an average of 62.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 73.0 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • Towson has a 5-5 record when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.

Bryant Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Bryant has fared better in home games this season, putting up 93.5 points per game, compared to 67.0 per game in road games.
  • The Bulldogs surrender 68.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 75.1 when playing on the road.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Bryant has played better when playing at home this season, draining 12.8 treys per game with a 42.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Towson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Towson scored 9.2 more points per game at home (77.1) than on the road (67.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers conceded 1.6 fewer points per game at home (65.3) than on the road (66.9).
  • At home, Towson knocked down 8.7 trifectas per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.9). Towson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.1%) than away (34.4%).

Bryant Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Siena W 67-51 MVP Arena
12/9/2023 @ Stony Brook L 86-75 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/12/2023 @ Cincinnati L 85-53 Fifth Third Arena
12/16/2023 Towson - UBS Arena
12/22/2023 Drexel - Chace Athletic Center
12/31/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Towson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 South Dakota State L 61-48 Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/6/2023 UMass W 81-71 SECU Arena
12/9/2023 @ UMBC W 89-73 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
12/16/2023 Bryant - UBS Arena
12/22/2023 Nicholls State - SECU Arena
12/30/2023 Arcadia - SECU Arena

