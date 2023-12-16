How to Watch Bryant vs. Towson on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Towson Tigers (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Bryant vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Bryant Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 44.6% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
- Bryant is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 85th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 120th.
- The Bulldogs put up 75.8 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 65.0 the Tigers allow.
- Bryant is 5-3 when scoring more than 65.0 points.
Towson Stats Insights
- The Tigers have shot at a 40.7% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- Towson is 5-1 when it shoots better than 38.0% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 85th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 317th.
- The Tigers put up an average of 62.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 73.0 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- Towson has a 5-5 record when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.
Bryant Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Bryant has fared better in home games this season, putting up 93.5 points per game, compared to 67.0 per game in road games.
- The Bulldogs surrender 68.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 75.1 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Bryant has played better when playing at home this season, draining 12.8 treys per game with a 42.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Towson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Towson scored 9.2 more points per game at home (77.1) than on the road (67.9).
- In 2022-23, the Tigers conceded 1.6 fewer points per game at home (65.3) than on the road (66.9).
- At home, Towson knocked down 8.7 trifectas per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.9). Towson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.1%) than away (34.4%).
Bryant Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Siena
|W 67-51
|MVP Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|L 86-75
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 85-53
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/16/2023
|Towson
|-
|UBS Arena
|12/22/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Chace Athletic Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
Towson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|South Dakota State
|L 61-48
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/6/2023
|UMass
|W 81-71
|SECU Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ UMBC
|W 89-73
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|12/16/2023
|Bryant
|-
|UBS Arena
|12/22/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|SECU Arena
|12/30/2023
|Arcadia
|-
|SECU Arena
