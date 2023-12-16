The Towson Tigers (5-5) meet the Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Bryant vs. Towson Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Bryant Players to Watch

Earl Timberlake: 12.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

Sherif Kenney: 16.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Daniel Rivera: 10.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

Connor Withers: 9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

Rafael Pinzon: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Towson Players to Watch

Charles Thompson: 8.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

Christian May: 11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tyler Tejada: 11.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Dylan Williamson: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tomiwa Sulaiman: 6.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Bryant vs. Towson Stat Comparison

Bryant Rank Bryant AVG Towson AVG Towson Rank 161st 75.8 Points Scored 62.7 352nd 232nd 73.0 Points Allowed 65.0 52nd 115th 38.1 Rebounds 39.0 82nd 320th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 13.7 8th 46th 9.3 3pt Made 5.4 327th 129th 14.3 Assists 8.8 359th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.7 168th

