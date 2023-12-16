Bryant vs. Towson December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Towson Tigers (5-5) meet the Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Bryant vs. Towson Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Bryant Players to Watch
- Earl Timberlake: 12.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Sherif Kenney: 16.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Daniel Rivera: 10.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Connor Withers: 9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Rafael Pinzon: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Towson Players to Watch
- Charles Thompson: 8.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Christian May: 11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Tejada: 11.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dylan Williamson: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tomiwa Sulaiman: 6.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Bryant vs. Towson Stat Comparison
|Bryant Rank
|Bryant AVG
|Towson AVG
|Towson Rank
|161st
|75.8
|Points Scored
|62.7
|352nd
|232nd
|73.0
|Points Allowed
|65.0
|52nd
|115th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|39.0
|82nd
|320th
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|13.7
|8th
|46th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|5.4
|327th
|129th
|14.3
|Assists
|8.8
|359th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.7
|168th
