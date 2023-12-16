The Towson Tigers (5-5) meet the Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UBS Arena. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bryant vs. Towson Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Bryant Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bryant Players to Watch

  • Earl Timberlake: 12.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Sherif Kenney: 16.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Daniel Rivera: 10.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Connor Withers: 9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Rafael Pinzon: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Towson Players to Watch

  • Charles Thompson: 8.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Christian May: 11.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyler Tejada: 11.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dylan Williamson: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tomiwa Sulaiman: 6.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bryant vs. Towson Stat Comparison

Bryant Rank Bryant AVG Towson AVG Towson Rank
161st 75.8 Points Scored 62.7 352nd
232nd 73.0 Points Allowed 65.0 52nd
115th 38.1 Rebounds 39.0 82nd
320th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 13.7 8th
46th 9.3 3pt Made 5.4 327th
129th 14.3 Assists 8.8 359th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.7 168th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.