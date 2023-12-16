The Detroit Pistons (2-23), on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, will look to stop a 22-game losing streak when visiting the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7). This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSDET.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET

BSWI and BSDET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Pistons Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game (scoring 123.3 points per game to rank second in the league while giving up 119.5 per contest to rank 24th in the NBA) and have a +93 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons have been outscored by 11.3 points per game (posting 108.1 points per game, 28th in league, while allowing 119.4 per contest, 23rd in NBA) and have a -283 scoring differential.

The two teams average 231.4 points per game combined, 9.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 238.9 points per game combined, 1.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee is 10-14-0 ATS this season.

Detroit has put together an 8-17-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bucks Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Giannis Antetokounmpo 33.5 -118 31.8 Damian Lillard 25.5 -118 24.9 Brook Lopez 14.5 -105 13.2 Malik Beasley 12.5 -110 12.2

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Giannis Antetokounmpo or another Bucks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Bucks and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +180 - Pistons +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.