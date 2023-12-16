The Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) are welcoming in the Detroit Pistons (2-22) for a matchup of Central Division foes at Fiserv Forum, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. It's the second matchup between the squads this year.

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Information

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 31.8 points, 5.1 assists and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Damian Lillard puts up 24.9 points, 4.4 boards and 7.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Brook Lopez posts 13.2 points, 1.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Bobby Portis puts up 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the floor.

Malik Beasley averages 12.2 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 boards.

Pistons Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Cade Cunningham gives the Pistons 22.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Pistons are getting 10.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Ausar Thompson this year.

Killian Hayes is averaging 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He is draining 43.6% of his shots from the field.

The Pistons are receiving 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart this season.

The Pistons are receiving 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jaden Ivey this season.

Bucks vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Bucks Pistons 123.3 Points Avg. 108.8 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 119.2 50.0% Field Goal % 46.3% 38.1% Three Point % 33.8%

