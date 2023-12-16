The Detroit Pistons (2-23) are heavy underdogs (+17.5) as they try to stop a 22-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs on BSWI and BSDET. The over/under is set at 240.5 for the matchup.

Bucks vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -17.5 240.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 240.5 combined points in 12 of 24 games this season.

Milwaukee's outings this year have an average point total of 242.8, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks have a 10-14-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Milwaukee has been favored 23 times and won 17, or 73.9%, of those games.

Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2500.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 96.2% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs Pistons Additional Info

Bucks vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 12 50% 123.3 231.4 119.5 238.9 235.6 Pistons 5 20% 108.1 231.4 119.4 238.9 225.5

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total seven times.

At home, Milwaukee has a worse record against the spread (5-9-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-5-0).

The Bucks average only 3.9 more points per game (123.3) than the Pistons give up (119.4).

Milwaukee is 9-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall when scoring more than 119.4 points.

Bucks vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Bucks and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 10-14 0-0 16-8 Pistons 8-17 0-0 14-11

Bucks vs. Pistons Point Insights

Bucks Pistons 123.3 Points Scored (PG) 108.1 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 9-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-2 13-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-2 119.5 Points Allowed (PG) 119.4 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 1-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-7 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-13

