The Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) are monitoring five players on the injury report, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, ahead of their Saturday, December 16 matchup with the Detroit Pistons (2-23) at Fiserv Forum, which tips at 6:00 PM ET.

The Bucks are coming off of a 140-126 win against the Pacers in their last game on Wednesday. Antetokounmpo totaled 64 points, 14 rebounds and three assists for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Livingston SF Questionable Ankle 1.7 0.7 0.3 Pat Connaughton SG Out Ankle 5.8 3.5 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Questionable Illness 31.8 10.9 5.1 Khris Middleton SF Out Injury Management 12.1 4.9 4.3 Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: Out (Back), Jalen Duren: Out (Ankle), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSDET

Bucks vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -17.5 240.5

