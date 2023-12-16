The Detroit Pistons (2-23) will look to turn around a 22-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) on December 16, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Pistons Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 50% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 48.3% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Milwaukee is 12-2 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.

The Pistons are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 17th.

The Bucks record just 3.9 more points per game (123.3) than the Pistons give up (119.4).

Milwaukee is 13-1 when scoring more than 119.4 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Bucks are posting 2.1 more points per game (124.2) than they are when playing on the road (122.1).

When playing at home, Milwaukee is giving up 0.2 fewer points per game (119.4) than away from home (119.6).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Bucks have fared worse in home games this year, draining 14 three-pointers per game with a 37.7% three-point percentage, compared to 14.2 per game and a 38.6% percentage away from home.

Bucks Injuries