Player prop bet odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cade Cunningham and others are available when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET

BSWI and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Pistons Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 33.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -106)

The 33.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Saturday is 1.7 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +104)

The 26.5-point prop bet for Damian Lillard on Saturday is 1.6 higher than his scoring average on the season (24.9).

His rebounding average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (4.5).

Lillard's assists average -- 7.0 -- is 1.5 lower than Saturday's over/under.

He drains 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -143)

The 14.5-point over/under for Brook Lopez on Saturday is 1.3 higher than his scoring average.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 5.5).

Lopez averages 1.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -139) 6.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -149)

Saturday's prop bet for Cunningham is 19.5 points, 1.8 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average of 4.0 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Cunningham's assist average -- 7.1 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (6.5).

Cunningham has hit 1.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -114)

The 10.5-point total set for Ausar Thompson on Saturday is 0.1 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has pulled down 8.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (7.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.