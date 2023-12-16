Will BYU be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes BYU's complete tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

How BYU ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-1 0-0 18 17 21

BYU's best wins

In its signature win of the season on November 10, BYU beat the San Diego State Aztecs, a top 50 team (No. 5) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 74-65. Dallin Hall dropped a team-high 18 points with two rebounds and three assists in the matchup against San Diego State.

Next best wins

96-55 at home over Evansville (No. 43/RPI) on December 5

95-86 over NC State (No. 71/RPI) on November 24

77-49 over Arizona State (No. 84/RPI) on November 24

90-74 at home over Denver (No. 166/RPI) on December 13

86-54 at home over Georgia State (No. 188/RPI) on December 16

BYU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), BYU is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Cougars have three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Cougars are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, BYU has been given the 189th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Cougars have 21 games remaining this season, including 18 versus teams with worse records, and 19 against teams with records above .500.

BYU has 21 games remaining on the schedule, with six games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

BYU's next game

Matchup: BYU Cougars vs. Bellarmine Knights

BYU Cougars vs. Bellarmine Knights Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

