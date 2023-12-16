2024 NCAA Bracketology: Cal Baptist March Madness Resume | December 18
Will Cal Baptist be one of the teams to secure a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Cal Baptist's full tournament resume.
How Cal Baptist ranks
|Record
|WAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-3
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|214
Cal Baptist's best wins
As far as its signature win this season, Cal Baptist defeated the Jackson State Tigers at home on November 10. The final score was 80-66. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo, as the top scorer in the victory over Jackson State, dropped 20 points, while Hunter Goodrick was second on the squad with 14.
Next best wins
- 66-62 at home over St. Thomas (No. 225/RPI) on November 18
- 91-66 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 253/RPI) on November 29
- 70-69 on the road over UC Riverside (No. 264/RPI) on December 16
- 67-58 at home over Cal Poly (No. 287/RPI) on November 19
Cal Baptist's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
Schedule insights
- Cal Baptist faces the 316th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Lancers have 21 games remaining on the schedule, with 13 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Cal Baptist has 21 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Cal Baptist's next game
- Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
