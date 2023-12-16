Will Cal Baptist be one of the teams to secure a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Cal Baptist's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Cal Baptist's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Cal Baptist ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 1-1 NR NR 214

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cal Baptist's best wins

As far as its signature win this season, Cal Baptist defeated the Jackson State Tigers at home on November 10. The final score was 80-66. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo, as the top scorer in the victory over Jackson State, dropped 20 points, while Hunter Goodrick was second on the squad with 14.

Next best wins

66-62 at home over St. Thomas (No. 225/RPI) on November 18

91-66 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 253/RPI) on November 29

70-69 on the road over UC Riverside (No. 264/RPI) on December 16

67-58 at home over Cal Poly (No. 287/RPI) on November 19

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cal Baptist's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Cal Baptist faces the 316th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Lancers have 21 games remaining on the schedule, with 13 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Cal Baptist has 21 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Cal Baptist's next game

Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET Location: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

CBU Events Center in Riverside, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Cal Baptist games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.