Saturday's contest between the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-3) and the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-6) at UCR Student Recreation Center has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with Cal Baptist securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on December 16.

Based on our computer prediction, Cal Baptist is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) versus UC Riverside. The two sides are expected to eclipse the 132.5 total.

Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: UCR Student Recreation Center

UCR Student Recreation Center Line: Cal Baptist -1.5

Cal Baptist -1.5 Point Total: 132.5

132.5 Moneyline (To Win): Cal Baptist -125, UC Riverside +105

Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 70, UC Riverside 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside

Pick ATS: Cal Baptist (-1.5)



Cal Baptist (-1.5) Pick OU: Over (132.5)



Cal Baptist is 2-5-0 against the spread, while UC Riverside's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. Both the Lancers and the Highlanders are 3-4-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The teams score an average of 138.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Cal Baptist Performance Insights

The Lancers are outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game with a +52 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.4 points per game (277th in college basketball) and give up 64.7 per outing (44th in college basketball).

Cal Baptist wins the rebound battle by 7.6 boards on average. It records 39.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 59th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.3 per contest.

Cal Baptist hits 7.0 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc (194th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.7 per game while shooting 34.0%.

The Lancers rank 226th in college basketball with 92.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 76th in college basketball defensively with 85.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Cal Baptist and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Lancers commit 11.9 per game (188th in college basketball) and force 11.7 (223rd in college basketball action).

UC Riverside Performance Insights

The Highlanders have a -39 scoring differential, falling short by 3.9 points per game. They're putting up 67.9 points per game, 309th in college basketball, and are allowing 71.8 per contest to rank 203rd in college basketball.

UC Riverside wins the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. It collects 37.5 rebounds per game, 149th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.7.

UC Riverside makes 8.7 three-pointers per game (82nd in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 30.3% from deep (290th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 38.8%.

UC Riverside has committed 9.9 turnovers per game (49th in college basketball), 1.5 fewer than the 11.4 it forces (251st in college basketball).

