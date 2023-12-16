The UC Riverside Highlanders (4-6) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UCR Student Recreation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Cal Baptist Stats Insights

  • This season, the Lancers have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Cal Baptist shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
  • The Lancers are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders sit at 149th.
  • The Lancers record only 1.4 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Highlanders allow (71.8).
  • When Cal Baptist puts up more than 71.8 points, it is 3-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UC Riverside Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders have shot at a 38.1% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points less than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.
  • This season, UC Riverside has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Highlanders are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers sit at 56th.
  • The Highlanders average only 3.2 more points per game (67.9) than the Lancers allow their opponents to score (64.7).
  • UC Riverside has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 70.4 points.

Cal Baptist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Cal Baptist posted 76.0 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 63.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Lancers surrendered 63.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 68.7.
  • When playing at home, Cal Baptist drained 2.0 more threes per game (9.3) than in road games (7.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31.7%).

UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, UC Riverside scored 6.6 more points per game at home (75.7) than on the road (69.1).
  • The Highlanders gave up fewer points at home (65.9 per game) than on the road (72.3) last season.
  • UC Riverside drained more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than on the road (33.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cal Baptist Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Southern Utah W 91-66 America First Event Center
12/6/2023 Utah Tech L 72-69 CBU Events Center
12/12/2023 @ Oregon L 76-55 Matthew Knight Arena
12/16/2023 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center
12/19/2023 Western Kentucky - CBU Events Center
12/27/2023 Chicago State - CBU Events Center

UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ UCLA L 66-65 Pauley Pavilion
12/3/2023 North Dakota W 68-62 UCR Student Recreation Center
12/6/2023 @ Washington State L 86-49 Beasley Coliseum
12/16/2023 Cal Baptist - UCR Student Recreation Center
12/21/2023 Idaho - UCR Student Recreation Center
12/28/2023 @ UC Irvine - Bren Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.