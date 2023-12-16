How to Watch Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The UC Riverside Highlanders (4-6) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UCR Student Recreation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Cal Baptist Stats Insights
- This season, the Lancers have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Cal Baptist shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Lancers are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders sit at 149th.
- The Lancers record only 1.4 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Highlanders allow (71.8).
- When Cal Baptist puts up more than 71.8 points, it is 3-0.
UC Riverside Stats Insights
- The Highlanders have shot at a 38.1% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points less than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.
- This season, UC Riverside has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers sit at 56th.
- The Highlanders average only 3.2 more points per game (67.9) than the Lancers allow their opponents to score (64.7).
- UC Riverside has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 70.4 points.
Cal Baptist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cal Baptist posted 76.0 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 63.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Lancers surrendered 63.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 68.7.
- When playing at home, Cal Baptist drained 2.0 more threes per game (9.3) than in road games (7.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31.7%).
UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, UC Riverside scored 6.6 more points per game at home (75.7) than on the road (69.1).
- The Highlanders gave up fewer points at home (65.9 per game) than on the road (72.3) last season.
- UC Riverside drained more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than on the road (33.5%).
Cal Baptist Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|W 91-66
|America First Event Center
|12/6/2023
|Utah Tech
|L 72-69
|CBU Events Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 76-55
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/19/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|CBU Events Center
|12/27/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|CBU Events Center
UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 66-65
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|North Dakota
|W 68-62
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 86-49
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/21/2023
|Idaho
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/28/2023
|@ UC Irvine
|-
|Bren Events Center
