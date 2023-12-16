The UC Riverside Highlanders (4-6) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UCR Student Recreation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cal Baptist Stats Insights

This season, the Lancers have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have knocked down.

In games Cal Baptist shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Lancers are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders sit at 149th.

The Lancers record only 1.4 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Highlanders allow (71.8).

When Cal Baptist puts up more than 71.8 points, it is 3-0.

UC Riverside Stats Insights

The Highlanders have shot at a 38.1% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points less than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.

This season, UC Riverside has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Highlanders are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers sit at 56th.

The Highlanders average only 3.2 more points per game (67.9) than the Lancers allow their opponents to score (64.7).

UC Riverside has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 70.4 points.

Cal Baptist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cal Baptist posted 76.0 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 63.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Lancers surrendered 63.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 68.7.

When playing at home, Cal Baptist drained 2.0 more threes per game (9.3) than in road games (7.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31.7%).

UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UC Riverside scored 6.6 more points per game at home (75.7) than on the road (69.1).

The Highlanders gave up fewer points at home (65.9 per game) than on the road (72.3) last season.

UC Riverside drained more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than on the road (33.5%).

Cal Baptist Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 @ Southern Utah W 91-66 America First Event Center 12/6/2023 Utah Tech L 72-69 CBU Events Center 12/12/2023 @ Oregon L 76-55 Matthew Knight Arena 12/16/2023 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center 12/19/2023 Western Kentucky - CBU Events Center 12/27/2023 Chicago State - CBU Events Center

UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule