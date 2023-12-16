The UC Riverside Highlanders (4-6) will look to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UCR Student Recreation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside matchup.

Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cal Baptist Moneyline UC Riverside Moneyline BetMGM Cal Baptist (-1.5) 132.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cal Baptist (-1.5) 132.5 -128 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside Betting Trends

Cal Baptist has won two games against the spread this season.

The Lancers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of seven times this season.

UC Riverside has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

In the Highlanders' seven chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

