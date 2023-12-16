Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The UC Riverside Highlanders (4-6) will look to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at UCR Student Recreation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside matchup.
Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cal Baptist Moneyline
|UC Riverside Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cal Baptist (-1.5)
|132.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Cal Baptist (-1.5)
|132.5
|-128
|+104
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside Betting Trends
- Cal Baptist has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Lancers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of seven times this season.
- UC Riverside has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- In the Highlanders' seven chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.