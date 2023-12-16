The Cal Baptist Lancers (6-3) will meet the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

Dominique Daniels Jr.: 17.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

17.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Hunter Goodrick: 8.4 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.4 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Yvan Ouedraogo: 11.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Brantly Stevenson: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Isaiah Moses: 13.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Barrington Hargress: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Nate Pickens: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyle Owens: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Wil Tattersall: 6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison

Cal Baptist Rank Cal Baptist AVG UC Riverside AVG UC Riverside Rank 277th 70.4 Points Scored 67.9 309th 44th 64.7 Points Allowed 71.8 203rd 59th 39.9 Rebounds 37.5 149th 56th 11 Off. Rebounds 11.2 51st 222nd 7 3pt Made 8.7 81st 295th 11.6 Assists 14.5 121st 188th 11.9 Turnovers 9.9 49th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.