The UC Riverside Highlanders (4-6) host the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-3) after winning three home games in a row. The Lancers are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 132.5.

Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Riverside, California

Venue: UCR Student Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cal Baptist -2.5 132.5

Cal Baptist vs UC Riverside Betting Records & Stats

The Lancers have covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

Cal Baptist has a record of 2-2 when it's favored by -155 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lancers have a 60.8% chance to win.

UC Riverside's ATS record is 3-4-0 this year.

The Highlanders have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a +125 moneyline underdog.

UC Riverside has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cal Baptist 3 42.9% 70.4 138.3 64.7 136.5 138.2 UC Riverside 4 57.1% 67.9 138.3 71.8 136.5 134.9

Additional Cal Baptist vs UC Riverside Insights & Trends

The 70.4 points per game the Lancers record are the same as the Highlanders allow.

When Cal Baptist puts up more than 71.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Highlanders put up an average of 67.9 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 64.7 the Lancers give up.

UC Riverside is 3-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when it scores more than 64.7 points.

Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cal Baptist 2-5-0 1-4 3-4-0 UC Riverside 3-4-0 2-3 3-4-0

Cal Baptist vs. UC Riverside Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cal Baptist UC Riverside 12-5 Home Record 9-4 4-8 Away Record 9-7 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-8-0 76.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.7 63.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

