Can we anticipate Cal Clutterbuck scoring a goal when the New York Islanders match up against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Clutterbuck stats and insights

  • Clutterbuck has scored in four of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
  • Clutterbuck has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 17.4% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Clutterbuck recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:43 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:39 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 14:43 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:39 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 12:55 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:17 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:58 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 1 1 0 13:39 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:00 Home L 1-0 SO

Islanders vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

